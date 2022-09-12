UrduPoint.com

75 To Get Ph.D Scholarships In Connection With Independence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :On the auspicious occasion of celebrations of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the worthy Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has desired to award 75 PhD Scholarships to Pakistani and Azad Kashmir nationals in the world's top 50 ranked universities.

According to official sources of the Higher education Commission (HEC), after obtaining degrees in advance technologies and cutting edge disciplines, these scholars would be proved as the ational assets and help the country to enter a new era.

Keeping in view the current HEC budgetary constraints, such an endeavor will require diversion of funds from Overseas Scholarship Project Phase-3 (OS-3). In the process, scholarship slots from OS-3 project will be slashed, the sources added.

