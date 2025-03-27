75 Traffic Wardens Promoted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Seventy-five traffic wardens have been promoted to the post of senior warden.
According to IGP Punjab official sources, a promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional IGP Punjab. Additional IGP Traffic Mirza Faran Baig also attended the meeting.
DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana was also present. Forty-four wardens from Lahore were among those promoted to the next rank, nine were from Faisalabad, four from Rawalpindi, eight from Gujranwala, and 10 were from Multan.
According to sources, cases of more than 136 officers were considered for promotion to the next rank.
Meanwhile, IGP Punjab congratulated the promoted officers.
