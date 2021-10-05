UrduPoint.com

75% Tube Wells Shifted On Solar Energy: PHE Minister

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

75% tube wells shifted on solar energy: PHE minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Shakeel Ahmad Khan Tuesday said 75 per cent tube wells of the department have been shifted on solar energy.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the annual development programme 2021-22 here in PHE Secretariat. Besides, Secretary PHE Mohammad Idrees Khan, Chief Engineer (North), Abdul Sami and Chief Engineer (South), Abdul Latif Khan, executive engineers (EXN) and sub-divisional officers (SDOs) from all parts of the province also attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on completed and ongoing schemes in the province.

The provincial minister expressed anguish over slow pace of work on schemes and directed speedy completion of all ongoing schemes.

He further directed SDOs for increasing revenue of the completed schemes and holding meetings with concerned MPAs, deputy commissioners, local elites and prayers' leaders of Masajid and carrying a campaign on mainstream and social media for the purpose.

The provincial minister also directed SDOs for depositing old machinery in each district headquarter and directed chief engineers for taking their review.

He further directed the repairing of the leakage of pipes as soon as possible.

Shakeel further directed the early completion of all those schemes for which 100% funds have already been released.

