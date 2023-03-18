75 vehicles impounded in Muzaffargarh

District administration impounded 75 vehicles and imposed fine Rs 620,000 for emitting smoke and other violations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration impounded 75 vehicles and imposed fine Rs 620,000 for emitting smoke and other violations.

This was informed in a meeting to review overall performance of different departments in services delivery towards the masses. The meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The officials informed that lids were installed at 235 manholes. Zebra crossing was marked outside 295 government and private schools. Apart from this, 300 streets lights were also made functional.

The departments also responded to 136 complaints related to closure of sewerage lines.

Eleven wagon stands were cleaned across the districts. White wash was done at 450 buildings as part of cleanliness campaign. The department concerned also introduced eight green belts. Illegal billboards were removed from three places and 69 advertisement board were made safe.

Stagnant water was also drained out from 45 union councils. Cleanliness was managed in at 91 hospitals. The deputy commissioner appreciated the performance of the departments concerned. He also instructed them to maintained the same spirit in future also.