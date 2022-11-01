75 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 75 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections.

The recovery teams disconnected the connections of 75 defaulters during the operation.

The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and they would also face legal action against them.

However, the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed has directed recovery teams to continue the crackdown without any discrimination.