75 WASA Connections Of Defaulters Disconnected

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 06:35 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected of 75 connections during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city here on Saturday.

In line with special directions of MD WASA Zahoor Ahmad Dogar, the recovery staff under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmad special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections.

The recovery teams disconnected connections of 75 defaulters over not paying sewerage and water supply bills.

The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and strict legal action also be initiated.

MD WASA has directed the circle incharges to launch effective operation against defaulters especially commercial defaulters and ensured 100 percent recovery from them.

