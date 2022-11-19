75 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 75 defaulters during a special crackdown across the city on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections.

The recovery teams disconnected the connections of 75 defaulters during the operation.

The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and they would also face legal action against them.

However, the Director of Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed has directed recovery teams to continue the crackdown without any discrimination.