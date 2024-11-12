75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milestone and Green Partnerships

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 November, 2024) :

To celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Pakistan, the Embassy of Denmark hosted a special reception under the theme "75 Years of Greener Together." The evening underscored a dual purpose - celebrating the enduring partnership between the two nations and reaffirming their commitment to a greener, more

sustainable future.



Hosted by H.E. Jakob Linulf, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, at his residence, the event welcomed a high-level delegation from Denmark, led by Denmark’s State Secretary, Ms. Lisbet Zilmer-Jones,

alongside key dignitaries from Pakistan, including the Pakistani Federal Minister of Finance, Mr.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, and other senior government officials. These attendees, many involved in

Danish-Pakistani collaborations, represented a powerful network in advancing sustainable solutions and furthering economic ties.



A notable feature of the evening was the Danish residence transformation into a vibrant art gallery, showcasing climate-focused works by 33 talented Pakistani artists. These artworks, celebrating themes of climate change and sustainability, offered guests an inspiring visual journey through Pakistan’s artistic take on global environmental challenges.

Centring the exhibition was a piece by renowned Pakistani artist - Mr. Imran Qureshi - specially created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Danish-Pakistani diplomatic relations, and the shared vision of going greener.

The artist himself attended the event, adding a personal touch to the display, which drew admiration from art enthusiast and climate advocates alike.

The celebration featured a series of new announcements strengthening the Denmark-Pakistan relationship, each initiative aimed at advancing Pakistan’s green transition:

1.

Extension of the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI): A government-to-government collaboration signed in Pakistan, in 2021, Since then, DETI connects Danish energy experts with Pakistani energy authorities to enhance technical competencies and share knowledge from Denmark’s green transition.

At the event, Director Global Cooperation, from the Danish Energy Agency, Mr. Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen, alongside Pakistan’s Federal Secretary of Energy, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam, announced the program's extension in Pakistan, through 2025.



2. New Danish-funded SDG Project with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI):

Building on a successful first phase, this project focuses on the development of carbon markets in Pakistan, with a particular emphasis on private sector engagement.

The initiative was jointly launched by the Danish Head of Mission, Mr. Peter Emil Nielsen, and SDPI’s Chairperson of board of Governors, Mr. Shafqat Kakakhel, aiming to drive private sector adoption of carbon markets, creating new opportunities for both business and environmental progress.



3. Four MOUs Signed by FLSmidth: The Danish company, globally leading in sustainable mining and cement production, FLSmidth, signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key Pakistani partners - including Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC), Mineral Exploration and Development Organization (MEDO) – FWO, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, and National Refinery Limited (NRL) - to drive sustainable practices in the booming Pakistani mining sector.

Representing FLSmidth, Mr. Chris Reinbold, President Mining Products joined Pakistani counterparts on stage to formalize these new partnerships.

4. ICT’ Logistics Facility at Port Qasim: In the logistics sector, Danish company Scan Group’ sister company, International Cargo Terminals (Pvt) Ltd.

(ICT) received a container freight station license to establish a logistics facility at Port Qasim in Karachi. This milestone, marked by a formal handover of the licence by Mr. Wajid Ali, Member Customs – Policy to Mr.

Asim Saeed Khan, Managing Director, ICT - opening new channels for integration of Danish expertise into Pakistan’s logistics infrastructure.

The evening concluded with a renewed spirit of partnership, celebrating achievements in diplomacy, sustainability, and art – a celebration of a greener future, together.