Open Menu

75 Years Of Pakistan-Belgium Diplomatic Ties Encompass 'spirit Of Solidarity': FO

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

75 years of Pakistan-Belgium diplomatic ties encompass 'spirit of solidarity': FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistan said on Thursday that the 75 years of its diplomatic relations with Belgium encompassed the spirit of solidarity and expressed commitment to work with it towards shaping a better world for future generations.

A statement by the Foreign Office said the upward trajectory of bilateral relations was deeply embedded in people-to-people linkages and frequent high-level contacts at the leadership level.

It mentioned that the institution of bilateral political consultation provided a strong foundation for a multifaceted dialogue that holds the potential to deepen this longstanding bilateral relationship.

"The robust trade between the countries has witnessed continuous growth for mutual benefit," it said.

“The depth of bilateral relations encompasses the spirit of solidarity and support demonstrated during times of need, such as disaster management to mitigate natural calamities,” the FO statement said.

The Joint Communique, issued on November 26, 1947, encapsulates the decision of the two governments to accept respective diplomatic missions 'to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual interest'.

Following the historic decision, the two countries opened diplomatic missions in 1948.

“It is a proud moment, as the goals outlined 75 years ago paved the way for a strong bond of friendship,” the FO statement added.

“The relationship between Belgium and Pakistan is forward-looking, as both countries are committed to working together on multilateral forums to address common challenges, such as sustainable development and climate change, as well as fundamental values such as democracy and human rights, providing strength to these relations,” it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office Democracy Belgium November

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

31 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

45 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

15 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

15 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

15 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

15 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan