750 Health Centers In Punjab Revamped

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made significant strides in improving the province's healthcare infrastructure, particularly in remote areas.

Through her efforts, 750 health centers in underserved regions of Punjab have been transformed into state-of-the-art facilities, resembling healthcare centers found in European countries. These transformations not only enhance the physical infrastructure but also aim to improve the overall healthcare experience for the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics have been entrusted to young, skilled doctors to manage.

The CM said, “Construction was completed in record time, and the appearance of these health centers has undergone a complete transformation.” She further emphasized, “Dilapidated doors, broken furniture, and poor buildings have been replaced with modern, well-equipped clinics.”

These new facilities boast advanced medical equipment, new furniture, and well-maintained rooms. “Shining floors, clean rooms, properly managed wards, and modern washrooms are now part of these clinics,” she added.

She also highlighted the installation of clean, functional cabinets, modern LED lighting, and nameplates in every health center.

The CM pointed to several key success stories. A health center in the Phulwan area of Sargodha, which was once in disrepair, has been completely renovated.

Similarly, patients in Qasim Bela, a suburb of Multan, have expressed their satisfaction with the newly upgraded health center. Notable transformations have also occurred in the Rural Health Center of 87WB in Vehari, which has been revamped into a modern clinic, and in Bahtar, Attock, where the rural health center now resembles a state-of-the-art facility. The people of Gujrat and Sialkot districts have also been amazed by the new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.

In addition, the health centers in Dagarrahtas, Bhakkar, Adda Mochiyanwala in Vehari, and Khanewal district have all undergone significant renovations, further exemplifying the successful turnaround of Punjab’s healthcare system.

