750 kg dead chicken recovered, hotel sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday during an action on Charsadda Road here recovered over 750 kg dead chickens and registered a case against the shop owner.

The official of the authority said the action was taken on a public complaint regarding sale of dead chicken meat adding the shop was sealed and a case was registered against the owner.

In another action at University Road a popular hotel was sealed by the authority over poor hygiene conditions.

Meanwhile during snap checking at Mansehra the authority recovered 1500 liters of fake beverages while in Dera Ismail Khan the authority sealed an ice-cream factory over improper hygiene conditions.