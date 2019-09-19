750 kg smuggled Indian Gutka seized, two arrested

The Kharadar Police Station team in a raid conducted late Wednesday night confiscated 750 kg of smuggled Indian Gutka and arrested two accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Kharadar Police Station team in a raid conducted late Wednesday night confiscated 750 kg of smuggled Indian Gutka and arrested two accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Muquddus Haider on Thursday informed that the seized Gutka was smuggled through Balochistan to Karachi and was being distributed across Sindh.

He told that arrested were identified as Umair s/o M. Saleem and Danish s/o Ghayyas. Further investigations to trace out the networkwere underway.