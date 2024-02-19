750 Litres Contaminated Milk Discarded
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams discarded more than 750 litres of adulterated milk as well as imposed Rs 114000 fine on them.
According to the spokesperson here on Monday,the teams checked more than 85,000 litres of milk from 612 milk-carrying vehicles and milk shops and discarded 750 litres contaminated milk.
A case was also registered against the shop owner for interfering in the checking process.
The spokesman said that substandard adulterated milk was to be supplied to Sialkot and adjoining areas. He said that there will be no compromise on the quality of milk, strict action will be taken against adulterers.
Recent Stories
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City receives drizzle3 minutes ago
-
First Islamic countries' fashion, beauty industries festival in Istanbul from May 183 minutes ago
-
13 criminals busted13 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps to ensure uninterpted water supply in city23 minutes ago
-
80 kites recovered23 minutes ago
-
Sehba Akhtar remembered on his 28th death anniversary23 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons booked over stealing oil from pipeline23 minutes ago
-
Ganga Choti winter festival concludes53 minutes ago
-
Distt admin for improving quality of education in govt schools53 minutes ago
-
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects54 minutes ago
-
249 held on kite flying1 hour ago
-
Terrorists attack police vehicle on security of polling in Tank1 hour ago