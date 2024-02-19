Open Menu

750 Litres Contaminated Milk Discarded

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

750 litres contaminated milk discarded

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams discarded more than 750 litres of adulterated milk as well as imposed Rs 114000 fine on them.

According to the spokesperson here on Monday,the teams checked more than 85,000 litres of milk from 612 milk-carrying vehicles and milk shops and discarded 750 litres contaminated milk.

A case was also registered against the shop owner for interfering in the checking process.

The spokesman said that substandard adulterated milk was to be supplied to Sialkot and adjoining areas. He said that there will be no compromise on the quality of milk, strict action will be taken against adulterers.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Sialkot From

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

54 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan