750 litres contaminated milk discarded

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams discarded more than 750 litres of adulterated milk as well as imposed Rs 114000 fine on them.

According to the spokesperson here on Monday,the teams checked more than 85,000 litres of milk from 612 milk-carrying vehicles and milk shops and discarded 750 litres contaminated milk.

A case was also registered against the shop owner for interfering in the checking process.

The spokesman said that substandard adulterated milk was to be supplied to Sialkot and adjoining areas. He said that there will be no compromise on the quality of milk, strict action will be taken against adulterers.