Open Menu

750 Million Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital Gigantic Uplift Project Gets Close To Completion

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

750 million Mirpur-AJK DHQ hospital gigantic uplift project gets close to completion

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) AJK's lakeside district of Mirpur achieved another breakthrough in the health sector after the state-run Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital was uplifted with the completion of the under-construction Rs. 750 million gigantic expansion project by the end of this year under the annual public sector development program, it was officially said.

The state health department's authoritative sources told APP here on Friday that the project involves the construction of an administration block, 32-bed gynecology ward, 7 operation theaters, 4 beds of recovery rooms, 11 beds of ICU, radiology, MIR, city scan, ultrasound, medical, endoscopy lab, and other latest facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age to be available in the hospital.

 

The sources continued that with the completion of the project, all the necessary facilities for the treatment of patients will be available in the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital in this Mirpur division of over a million Kashmiri expatriates.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the official sources underlined, had given special instructions for the timely completion of the project of the Divisional Teaching Hospital and also to impart quality training to the students of the state-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, besides delivery of the latest quality medical cover to the local population. 

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Million

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

6 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

7 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

8 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

8 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

9 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

9 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

9 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

9 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan