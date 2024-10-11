750 Million Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital Gigantic Uplift Project Gets Close To Completion
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) AJK's lakeside district of Mirpur achieved another breakthrough in the health sector after the state-run Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital was uplifted with the completion of the under-construction Rs. 750 million gigantic expansion project by the end of this year under the annual public sector development program, it was officially said.
The state health department's authoritative sources told APP here on Friday that the project involves the construction of an administration block, 32-bed gynecology ward, 7 operation theaters, 4 beds of recovery rooms, 11 beds of ICU, radiology, MIR, city scan, ultrasound, medical, endoscopy lab, and other latest facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age to be available in the hospital.
The sources continued that with the completion of the project, all the necessary facilities for the treatment of patients will be available in the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital in this Mirpur division of over a million Kashmiri expatriates.
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the official sources underlined, had given special instructions for the timely completion of the project of the Divisional Teaching Hospital and also to impart quality training to the students of the state-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, besides delivery of the latest quality medical cover to the local population.
APP/ahr/378
