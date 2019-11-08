750 pilgrims leave for Nankana Sahib to mark Guru Nanak birth anniversary

More than 750 pilgrims have left Larkana in a Special Train `National Peace and Interfaith Harmony Train', for Nankana Sahib (Lahore), on Friday to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the first spiritual leader of the Sikh Community, at Nankana Sahib in Sheikhupura district

The Guru Nanak Parcharak Committee Pakistan, Larkana chapter has sent this delegation of piligrims (Yatris) under the leadership of its Chairman of Larkana chapter Morli Dhar.

Morli Dhar said that the three-day celebrations began at Nanaka Sahib, the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh religion, from November 13 to 15, 2019.

After attending the main function at Nankana Sahib, the pilgrims will visit other Sikh shrines, including Punja Sahib, Sacha Sauda Sahib, Raori Sahib and Dera Sahib in and around Lahore, he added.

He said that the yatris delegation from various districts includes Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur and Dadu districts to join celebrations marking the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Chairman of Guru Nanak Parcharak Committee Pakistan, Larkana chapter Morli Dhar, while talking to mediamen that the purpose of this special train service is to facilitate the local people to offer their rituals easily at Nanakana Sahib from their door-steps.

He also said that also to give a message of peace and interfaith harmony to everyone in Pakistan.