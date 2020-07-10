UrduPoint.com
7,500 Benefited From Qarze Hassna Programme

7,500 benefited from Qarze Hassna Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has initiated a Qarze Hassna programme and as many as 7500 people awarded loans across the province.

Extending its relief package amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the provincial government with collaboration of Akhwat Foundation would award small loan up to 20000 on easy installments recovery, an official of the Balochistan government said on Friday while talking to APP.

The loan would be offered to deserving families and individual stricken by the virus-induced restrictions.

Under the first phase of the scheme, loan amount worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 would be awarded to 27,000 families.

The borrowers would repay the loan in three years with installments of Rs500 to Rs1,000. The loan repayment would start after the coronavirus lockdown ends. Families belonging to Quetta, Sibi, Loralai, Pishin and Gwadar would apply for loan in the first phase.

The programme had been started in five districts initially and would be expanded across the province.

