UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7500 Poor Families Own Home Now Courtesy PM's Low-income Housing Initiative

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

7500 poor families own home now courtesy PM's low-income housing initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of low-income house financing is coming to fruition as Rs 3.35 billion have been disbursed for construction of 7572 units across the country.

Under the Prime Minister's vision to support low income group to build their own houses, the government had allocated Rs 5 billion. The government had engaged a renowned organization Akhuwat which was already running a huge network of interest free loans.

Under the scheme, Rs 3.35 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 7572 housing units in different parts of the country.

The recovery ratio of the disbursed amount is 100 percent and the recovered amount is being utilized again to support more applicants as another 2,416 applications are in process of approval.

Majority of the project beneficiary families included those who could not afford to construct their own house owing to limited income.

In a video clip issued by the PM Office, smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries manifested their satisfaction for having their own home which otherwise was beyond their capacity.

The members of the beneficiary families including men, women and even children thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his pro-poor initiative as a step towards modelingof Pakistan as Riasat-e-Madina.

The beneficiaries came from Multan, Kasur, Danyor, Attock, Lahore, Bhakkar, Kahna Nau, Bannu, Jahanian, Khanewal, Nowshera, Mianwali, Kasur, Ghizar and other parts of the country.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Bannu Prime Minister Kasur Nowshera Bhakkar Khanewal Mianwali Attock Jahanian Women From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

2 hours ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

4 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.