Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 10:56 PM

7,500 trees to be planted across UK to celebrate 75 years of British Pakistanis' achievements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commission in London has launched "The Legacy Project" to plant 7,500 trees across the United Kingdom and establish a welfare fund to celebrate the achievements of British Pakistanis during the last 75 years.

The Legacy Project was launched as a collaborative effort by the British Pakistan Foundation (BPF) in partnership with the National Trust, World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), The Pakistan Society, and a host of other British Pakistani organizations.

The project aims at promoting unity and pride in the British Pakistani community across the country through a grand tree plantation programme, which supplements the Queen's Green Canopy initiative for tree plantation.

It aims to plant 7,500 trees across the UK and set up a Legacy Fund for the welfare of the British Pakistanis.

The speakers at the event included Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, executive committee members of the Legacy Project, the National Trust, the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, WCOP, The Pakistan Society and members of the British Pakistani community.

Speaking at the event, the high commissioner said, "The Legacy Project celebrates as well as recognizes the constructive contribution of British Pakistanis in the economic, social and political life of the UK over the last 75 years.

" He said the project would prove to be a befitting testimony to the strength and depth of bilateral relations and a tribute to the immense promise and potential of the dynamic British Pakistani diaspora bridge.

"Among the wide array of activities, I am particularly excited that the Legacy Project aspires to plant 7,500 saplings across the UK in support of Her Majesty The Queen's Green Canopy Initiative to mitigate climate change. Let this be our common gift to the coming generations for a future that is shared, sustainable, enduring and prosperous," he remarked.

On the occasion, Asif Rangoonwala, Chairperson of the British Pakistan Foundation, said the initiatives like the Legacy Project were why different British Pakistani organizations were working together to deliver a unified message of community, collaboration, and hope.

"We aim to plant 7,500 trees to honor the efforts of those before us and leave a brighter legacy for future generations."The launch of The Legacy Project coincides with Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the UK and Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

