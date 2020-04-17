UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7,500 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

7,500 vehicles impounded over violation of Section 144

Lahore police impounded over 7,500 vehicles including cars and motorcycles in different police station areas of the city in the last 25 days over violation of Section 144, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Lahore police impounded over 7,500 vehicles including cars and motorcycles in different police station areas of the city in the last 25 days over violation of Section 144, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

More than 161,000 citizens were checked at the police pickets and over 150,000 persons were issued a warning.

As many as 140,656 vehicles including cars and motorcycles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.

The police also issued challan tickets to over 100,000 vehicles.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed appealed to citizens to remain safe in their homes and act on the government directions to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Vehicles Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, Macron Discuss Possibility to Organize Talk ..

1 minute ago

Almost 300 people stranded in Venezuela due to vir ..

4 minutes ago

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

10 minutes ago

No 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaras' in Sindh due to corona ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan says strict action 'inev ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard conducts screening of 15,733 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.