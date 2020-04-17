7,500 vehicles impounded over violation of Section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Lahore police impounded over 7,500 vehicles including cars and motorcycles in different police station areas of the city in the last 25 days over violation of Section 144, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

More than 161,000 citizens were checked at the police pickets and over 150,000 persons were issued a warning.

As many as 140,656 vehicles including cars and motorcycles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.

The police also issued challan tickets to over 100,000 vehicles.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed appealed to citizens to remain safe in their homes and act on the government directions to avoid contracting coronavirus.