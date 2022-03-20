UrduPoint.com

75,000 More Trees To Be Planted In Chhanga Manga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

75,000 more trees to be planted in Chhanga Manga

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Another 75,000 saplings of trees would be planted in Chhanga Manga forest in next week.

This was stated by MNA and Chairman district coordination committee Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai while addressing a meeting which held at Chhanga Manga rest house on Sunday.

He said tree plantation had been carried out over 2400 acres in Chhanga Manga forest during the last three years which had added the beauty of the forest.

He said the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources for the provision of basic amenities to people and for this purpose uplift projects were being completed on priority basis.

Talib Hassan Nakai directed the officers concerned to ensure the quality of work.

Provincial ministers- Sardar Asif Nakai, Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, MPA Pir Mukhtar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, DPO Suhaib Ashraf and officers of other departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Manga Fayyaz Ahmed Mukhtar Ahmed Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

13 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

15 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>