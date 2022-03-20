75,000 more trees to be planted in Chhanga Manga

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Another 75,000 saplings of trees would be planted in Chhanga Manga forest in next week.

This was stated by MNA and Chairman district coordination committee Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai while addressing a meeting which held at Chhanga Manga rest house on Sunday.

He said tree plantation had been carried out over 2400 acres in Chhanga Manga forest during the last three years which had added the beauty of the forest.

He said the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources for the provision of basic amenities to people and for this purpose uplift projects were being completed on priority basis.

Talib Hassan Nakai directed the officers concerned to ensure the quality of work.

Provincial ministers- Sardar Asif Nakai, Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, MPA Pir Mukhtar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, DPO Suhaib Ashraf and officers of other departments attended the meeting.