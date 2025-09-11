750,000 Kisan Cards Issued Under Kisan Card Phase-II
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that under Punjab Chief Minister's Kisan Card Phase II, 750,000 Kisan Cards had been issued through which interest-free loans worth Rs 96 billion were being provided to farmers.
He said this while presiding over the meeting held at Agriculture House here. The minister conducted a detailed review of major projects related to Punjab Chief Minister's agricultural initiatives and ongoing flood relief activities.
The minister said that a digital balloting process for local and imported tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower would soon be conducted, while four model Agri-Malls would become operational in October.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that under the Agriculture Graduates Internship Programme, recruitment of an additional 2,000 young professionals had been completed.
He highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme, 6,602 solar systems had so far been installed, while applications under the Hi-Tech Bank Financing Programme would soon be invited.
He further said that implementation of the Transformation Plan for the development of agriculture in the Potohar region was underway.
Briefing the meeting, Punjab Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 1,200 officials of the Punjab Agriculture department including internees had been deployed for flood relief activities.
He said that for the livestock of flood-affected people, a daily supply of 80 trolleys and 140 carts of green fodder was being ensured, along with 750 maunds of wheat straw and 260 silage bales provided every day.
