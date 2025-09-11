Open Menu

750,000 Kisan Cards Issued Under Kisan Card Phase-II

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:37 PM

750,000 Kisan cards issued under Kisan Card phase-II

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that under Punjab Chief Minister's Kisan Card Phase II, 750,000 Kisan Cards had been issued through which interest-free loans worth Rs 96 billion were being provided to farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that under Punjab Chief Minister's Kisan Card Phase II, 750,000 Kisan Cards had been issued through which interest-free loans worth Rs 96 billion were being provided to farmers.

He said this while presiding over the meeting held at Agriculture House here. The minister conducted a detailed review of major projects related to Punjab Chief Minister's agricultural initiatives and ongoing flood relief activities.

The minister said that a digital balloting process for local and imported tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower would soon be conducted, while four model Agri-Malls would become operational in October.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that under the Agriculture Graduates Internship Programme, recruitment of an additional 2,000 young professionals had been completed.

He highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme, 6,602 solar systems had so far been installed, while applications under the Hi-Tech Bank Financing Programme would soon be invited.

He further said that implementation of the Transformation Plan for the development of agriculture in the Potohar region was underway.

Briefing the meeting, Punjab Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 1,200 officials of the Punjab Agriculture department including internees had been deployed for flood relief activities.

He said that for the livestock of flood-affected people, a daily supply of 80 trolleys and 140 carts of green fodder was being ensured, along with 750 maunds of wheat straw and 260 silage bales provided every day.

Recent Stories

European Commission presents new guidelines to enh ..

European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..

10 minutes ago
 PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

11 minutes ago
 Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 ..

Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer

11 minutes ago
 NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to P ..

NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman

11 minutes ago
 RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot

RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot

11 minutes ago
 A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade C ..

A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS

11 minutes ago
Mashhood applauds NYCCC for leading Pakistan’s y ..

Mashhood applauds NYCCC for leading Pakistan’s youth in climate action at COY ..

3 minutes ago
 Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anni ..

Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary

31 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..

31 minutes ago
 LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's ..

LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal

31 minutes ago
 Provision of facilities to people top priority of ..

Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed

31 minutes ago
 KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Projec ..

KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan