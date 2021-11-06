751 transporters fined on overloading in previous month

At least 751 transporters were fined over overloading during the month of October 2021, said Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 751 transporters were fined over overloading during the month of October 2021, said Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat here Saturday.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic employees and said that improvement in using helmets by motorcyclists has been witnessed in last month.

He also called upon the citizens to cooperate fully with traffic officers and personnel to ensure smooth hassle-free traffic movements in the city.

The CTO has warned that action against violations of traffic laws would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others' lives.