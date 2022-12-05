751st annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar begins

The 751st annual Urs of famous Saint of Sindh Syed Ali Asghar Shah renowned as Sakhi Jam Datar was inaugurated by Commissioner SBA division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The 751st annual Urs of famous Saint of Sindh Syed Ali Asghar Shah renowned as Sakhi Jam Datar was inaugurated by Commissioner SBA division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari. Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Sajjada Nasheen Faqir Naveed Hussain Vistro, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi and others laid floral wreaths on the shrine.

On the occasion collective prayers were offered for the security of the country. The official celebrations of the Urs were postponed in view of recent rains and floods.

Later talking to media Commissioner DC and others said that the land of Sindh has the honor that Sindh has remained the place of saints, Sufis and Darvesh Saints who spread the message of brotherhood, love, peace and selflessness for humanity. They said that on the basis of this message the people today can achieve success.

Speakers said that the divisional and district administration has bound the Department of Auqaf to provide all possible facilities to pilgrims of the shrine.

They said that the official ceremony of Urs was postponed in the wake of recent rains and it was being celebrated with simplicity.

Replying to a question from the media regarding no boundary wall of shrine and tube wells not functioning, the Commissioner said that the LBOD Department is bound to make the tube wells functional for dewatering of accumulated rainwater adding that the boundary wall would also be constructed.

Sajjada Nasheed of the shrine presented Sindhi traditional gifts, Ajrak and cap to guests while the shrine was illuminated with colorful lights. DSP Nawabshah Long Khan Shar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tiveeno, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi, officials of different government departments and media were present at the inaugural of Urs.

On the occasion of Urs, the district administration announced a local holiday on December 5, 2022.