UrduPoint.com

751st Annual Urs Of Sakhi Jam Datar Begins

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 10:26 PM

751st annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar begins

The 751st annual Urs of famous Saint of Sindh Syed Ali Asghar Shah renowned as Sakhi Jam Datar was inaugurated by Commissioner SBA division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The 751st annual Urs of famous Saint of Sindh Syed Ali Asghar Shah renowned as Sakhi Jam Datar was inaugurated by Commissioner SBA division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari. Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Sajjada Nasheen Faqir Naveed Hussain Vistro, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi and others laid floral wreaths on the shrine.

On the occasion collective prayers were offered for the security of the country. The official celebrations of the Urs were postponed in view of recent rains and floods.

Later talking to media Commissioner DC and others said that the land of Sindh has the honor that Sindh has remained the place of saints, Sufis and Darvesh Saints who spread the message of brotherhood, love, peace and selflessness for humanity. They said that on the basis of this message the people today can achieve success.

Speakers said that the divisional and district administration has bound the Department of Auqaf to provide all possible facilities to pilgrims of the shrine.

They said that the official ceremony of Urs was postponed in the wake of recent rains and it was being celebrated with simplicity.

Replying to a question from the media regarding no boundary wall of shrine and tube wells not functioning, the Commissioner said that the LBOD Department is bound to make the tube wells functional for dewatering of accumulated rainwater adding that the boundary wall would also be constructed.

Sajjada Nasheed of the shrine presented Sindhi traditional gifts, Ajrak and cap to guests while the shrine was illuminated with colorful lights. DSP Nawabshah Long Khan Shar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tiveeno, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi, officials of different government departments and media were present at the inaugural of Urs.

On the occasion of Urs, the district administration announced a local holiday on December 5, 2022.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Shar Nawabshah December Media All From Government Rains Love

Recent Stories

Janhavi Kapoor under fire for buying luxurious hou ..

Janhavi Kapoor under fire for buying luxurious house

3 hours ago
 US Consul General meets KP Governor; discusses str ..

US Consul General meets KP Governor; discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

47 seconds ago
 CPWB chairperson briefs CM about children welfare ..

CPWB chairperson briefs CM about children welfare programmes

48 seconds ago
 Govt to extend full support for early colonization ..

Govt to extend full support for early colonization of Industrial Estates: Secret ..

50 seconds ago
 Germany's RWE Demands Compensation From Gazprom fo ..

Germany's RWE Demands Compensation From Gazprom for Gas Supply Delays - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Asad Umar submits reply in SC in ECP contempt cas ..

Asad Umar submits reply in SC in ECP contempt case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.