NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The 751st annual Urs of famous Saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah popularly known as Sakhi Jam Datar would be observed on December 5 at Jam Sahib town of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh announced that wreaths on the Dargah and the Urs ceremonies would be observed with simplicity.