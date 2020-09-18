752 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 6,295 as 752 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nine corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 106 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,865 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,787 in Sindh, 11,928 in Punjab, 2,395 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,080 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,574 in Balochistan, 442 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 659 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 291,683 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 304,386 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,472, Balochistan 13,991, GB 3,381, ICT 16,033, KP 37,242, Punjab 98,142 and Sindh 13,3125.

About 6,408 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,455 in Sindh, four of them in hospital on Thursday, 2,225 in Punjab, two of them on Thursday, 1,257 in KP, 180 in ICT, two of them on Thursday, 145 in Balochistan, 80 in GB whereas one of them on Thursday and 66 in AJK.

A total of 3,090,660 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 804 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.