753 Accused Arrested In Campaign Against Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

753 accused arrested in campaign against smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Under the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have arrested 753 accused, and registered 999 cases as part of the anti-smog campaign.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 71 accused were arrested in the provincial capital and 180 cases were registered.

The spokesperson said that this year, 133,737 vehicles, emitting excessive smoke, were fined, with penalties totaling over Rs. 210.48 million. Additionally, 43,045 vehicles with substandard fitness were impounded in police stations, and fitness certificates of 2,510 vehicles were suspended due to high emissions.

Route permits of 1,476 vehicles were also suspended, and cases were registered against 163 vehicles for emitting toxic fumes.

Dr. Usman Anwar said the Punjab Police were providing full support to the Environment Department in combating smog. He also instructed field officers to ramp up efforts for environmental protection, ensuring strict enforcement against the burning of crop residues, brick kilns, and waste.

