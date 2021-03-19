753 more senior citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 753 more senior citizens were vaccinated during the last two days of the vaccination campaign in Faisalabad. District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Friday that 2,806 senior citizens had so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad.

He said that vaccination process continued at six vaccination centres, established at sports Complex Samanabad, Rural Health Centre Khurarianwala new building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala new building and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundari new building.

He said that NADRA counters had also been established at these centres to facilitate the senior citizens.