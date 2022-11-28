753,149 children administers polio vaccine

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that a special anti-polio campaign was started in the district during which 753,149 children under five years of age would given polio vaccine.

He said that 2,676 mobile teams will go door to door, 153 fixed Primary and rural health centers and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams will perform the national duty of administering polio drops at important intersections and intersections.

He said that the parents should call the District Polio Control Room on phone number 0523560200 in the case if the team did not visit their area.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to the parents to make their children vaccinated against polio so that they can be protected from life-long disability.

The campaign would continue till December 2,he concluded.