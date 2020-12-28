UrduPoint.com
755 Marriage Halls, Food Outlets Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 755 marriage halls/ marquees, food outlets and shops were sealed while cases were registered against 41 people with imposition of Rs 1.1 million fine on the charges of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the current month.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the district administration sealed 44 marriage halls, 384 food outlets and 260 markets/shops while 67 vehicles were also impounded for violating the corona SOPs.

He said the district administration would ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs at all costs. In this connection, assistant commissioners had been deputed to monitor the situation.

