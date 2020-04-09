UrduPoint.com
756 Food Hampers Delivered Among Deserving Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:05 PM

756 food hampers delivered among deserving families

On the direction of the government, the Social Welfare department in collaboration with GNOs and other rich people has distributed 756 food hampers among the affected families of lock down so far

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of the government, the Social Welfare department in collaboration with GNOs and other rich people has distributed 756 food hampers among the affected families of lock down so far.

Briefing in a meeting at the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue on Thursday, the deputy director Social Welfare told that 130 mask had been delivered to 2718 persons, sanitizers to 130 families, Zinc Kits to 100 families while awareness to prevent Coronavirus was given door to door to 981 families.

He further told that pamphlets regarding precautionary measures regarding the pandemic as directed by the government of Punjab distributed among 1245 people, 2045 persons were informed through phone calls while awareness SMS were send to 14422 people in the district.

