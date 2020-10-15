UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

756 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 13 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

756 new coronavirus cases reported; 13 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 9,209 as 756 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 corona patients, 11 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and two died out of hospital on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 77 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 31,862 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,234 in Sindh, 11,601 in Punjab, 4,337 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,832 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 859 in Balochistan, 270 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 729 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 305,395 people have recovered from the disease so far, across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 321,218 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,258, Balochistan 15,599, GB 3,982, ICT 17,681, KP 38,464, Punjab 101,237 and Sindh 140,997.

About 6,614 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,566 Sindh among three of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,277 in Punjab six of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 1,264 in KP, 191 in ICT two of them in hospital on Wednesday, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 80 in AJK.

A total of 3,975,596 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 796 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Congratulates Tajikistan P ..

8 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE hosting vaccine trial for Sputnik ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan records 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

42 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.