758 uplift schemes completed in district Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 758 uplift schemes worth Rs 12 billion are near completion in district Khanewal.

This was informed in a meeting of district development committee here on Wednesday.

The meeting participants reviewed overall 1267 schemes. About 70 percent work on many schemes have also been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi observed that quality work was being ensured. The material, used in the schemes, was examined in special labs.

He also instructed officers to handover completed schemes. He also instructed officers concerned to install street lights in Mian Channu within next three days otherwise strict action would be taken against them.