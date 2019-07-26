UrduPoint.com
759 Drug Pushers Held During 2019

759 drug pushers held during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have arrested as many as 759 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar the department had renewed efforts to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

Police arrested 759 persons and recovered a total of 276.

858 kilograms hashish, 29.678 kilogram heroin, 6.410 kilogram opium, 4.730 kilogram ice, 11 gram cocaine, ten tranquilizing pills and 9440 wine bottles from them.

Special efforts were made against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and 47 persons were arrested.

The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of young generation.

More Stories From Pakistan

