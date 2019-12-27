UrduPoint.com
7.590 Kg Hashish Seized, 29 Arrested:

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

7.590 Kg Hashish seized, 29 arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested Twenty Nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under and arrested 29 accused recovering 7.

590 Kilogram Hashish, 176 liters liquor, 10 Pistols 30 bore, 3 Gun 12 bore and 1 Revolver from them.

The arrested accused included Imdad Hussain, Atta Ullah, Mnazir Ali, Aman Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Ali Haider, Muhammad Aslam, Khurram Baig, Matee Ullah, Zafar Iqbal, Khudad Khan, Jahangir, Nadeem Maseih, Adnan Jamil and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

