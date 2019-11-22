75drug peddlers, 29 proclaimed offenders arrested; hashish, arms recovered

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:48 PM

The district police achieved huge success in the crackdown launched under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan and arrested 75 drug pushers besides 29 proclaimed offenders

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The district police achieved huge success in the crackdown launched under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan and arrested 75 drug pushers besides 29 proclaimed offenders.

The arrests were made during raids conducted by police in different areas of the district including Lakki, Ghazni Khel, Pezu, Norang, Tajori, Gambela and Dediwala areas.

Police also recovered 85Kilogram hashish, 7.5Kilogram heroin and arms including 3SMGs, 2rifles, 3shotguns, 7pistols and two hand grenades from the possessions of outlaws.

Meanwhile KP IGP lauded the actions of Lakki Marwat police and announced cash prizes and commendable certificates for them.

