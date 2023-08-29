Open Menu

75K Property Taxpayers Receive Tax Challans In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Department Multan division has distributed property tax challans to 75,000 taxpayers out of 15,000 taxpayers across the division so far during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The remaining taxpayers would get the property challans by September 5.

Director of Excise Multan division Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali while talking to the media persons said that the survey for the new valuation of domestic, luxury, and commercial properties across the division was also in the process of completion under which distribution PT 4 forms to all property unit owners had been started and the owners were bound to submit complete details of their properties to the authorized officer of respective excise office within 15 days after receiving the forms.

He said, "The Punjab government has given a 15 percent discount over online payment of token tax till August 31, which is ending on Thursday." He urged the citizens especially transporters to benefit from the government discount and added that a grand crackdown would be launched against short token vehicles after August 31.

Director Excise said, "The government has given a ten percent rebate offer to property taxpayers through E-payment till September 30 and asked domestic and commercial taxpayers to avail the facility."

