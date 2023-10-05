Open Menu

75pc Suicide Attacks In KP Carried Out By Afghans Nationals: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 11:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday claimed that Afghan nationals were involved in 75% of suicide attacks carried out in the province in the recent wave of terrorism.

He said fingerprints of suicide bombers revealed that they were Afghan citizens and added that the Afghan nationals were involved in Ali Masjid, Bara, Hangu, Bajaur and police lines suicide attacks.

Talking to media, the IGP said that locals and Afghan nationals involved in extortion have been arrested.

He said this year about 76 cases of extortion were reported out of which they were able to trace 49 calls.

He said that they were able to trace a criminal who was making extortion calls to a “big businessman” from Peshawar.

The extortionists who were making calls to local contractors in southern districts have also been caught.

Extortionists were arrested from Chitral, Mohmand and Bajaur,” he said, adding because of the police action extortion calls have decreased in the province.

IG Khan said over a year ago the police department was not keeping regular data on the matter but it was no longer the case.

The IG said CTD offices have been set up in the merged districts and officers of the rank of superintendent appointed in those offices.

APP/fam

More Stories From Pakistan