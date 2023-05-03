75pc wheat procurement target achieved:DFC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :District Food Controller Sargodha Mudassar Javed said that the food department had so far procured 71730 metric tonnes of wheat against the set target of 96000 metric tonnes in the district, which was 75 percent of the total target.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that a total of 3450 applications were received in 13 procurement centers from the farmers to get 'bardana' and 1,175,502 gunny bags were distributed among them which was 22% more the total gunny bags distribution target due to expected bumper yield production of wheat in the district, he added.

The DFC said that all the facilities had been ensured in the wheat procurement centers in the district.