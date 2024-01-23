75th anniversary of Pak- Netherlands diplomatic relations celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The 75th anniversary of the enduring diplomatic relationship between the Netherlands and Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor at the historic Mohatta Palace here the other day.

The event, organized with the generous support of the Consulate General of Karachi, Tarek Khan, witnessed the gathering of esteemed guests, including the Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and the Governor Kamran Tessori, alongside other dignitaries and community members.

Commenting on the occasion, Ambassador Henny de Vries expressed her gratitude for the support and participation of all the distinguished guests and reiterated the importance of fostering and nurturing the enduring bonds between the Netherlands and Pakistan.

She further added “This celebration not only highlights the depth of the partnership between our two countries, but also serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and friendship. Together, we will work towards promoting sustainable development, addressing climate change and fostering innovation.

Our shared values of peace, prosperity and progress will guide us, as we embark on this journey, paving the way for an even stronger and more prosperous future, Henny added.

”

The caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said “The Netherlands has been a long-standing partner of sustainable trade and investment in Pakistan, particularly in the dairy and poultry sectors.

He said that the ports and shipping sector had greatly benefitted from Dutch technology – with the Netherlands providing some of the best-in-class chemical storage terminals, dredging equipment and tugging solutions for large vessels.”

The commemorative event, held on 18th January, was a momentous occasion that honored the strong diplomatic ties and alliance between the Netherlands and Pakistan over the past seven and a half decades.

The magnificent Mohatta Palace, an architectural gem of Karachi, provided a befitting backdrop for the grand celebration, adding to the historical significance of the milestone moment.

The event was attended by representatives from Dutch companies, International organizations, government officials, civil society, dignitaries, business leaders, media and representatives from all walks of life attended the event.