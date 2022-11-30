UrduPoint.com

75th Anniversary Of Pak-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Marked

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 08:45 PM

75th anniversary of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties marked

A tree plantation ceremony was held in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A tree plantation ceremony was held in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The event, hosted by Turkish Deputy Minister Ambassador Faruk Kaymakci, was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, officials of Pakistan Embassy and Turkish diplomats.

Deputy Minister Kaymakci highlighted how the two states had supported each other during critical times, as the relationship evolved from a strategic perspective.

He expressed hope that this special relationship would further grow from strength to strength symbolized by the tree saplings planted today, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Ankara said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Yousaf Junaid recalled that the relationship between the two nations described by the Prime Minister as "Two Hearts One Soul" was much older than 75 years.

He underscored the long tradition of extending mutual support on all core issues, which testified to the enviable amity existing between the two sides.

The Ambassador expressed satisfaction on the existing robust institutional frameworks in place to take the relationship forward.

In particular, he referred to the economic and connectivity opportunities and the recently signed Trade in Goods Agreement as the harbinger of a new future of this relationship.

The tree plantation ceremony was followed by a bilateral meeting of the Ambassador with Deputy Minister Ambassador Kaymakci.

In the meeting, both sides took stock of the successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on 25-26 November 2022 and agreed to follow-up on the decisions taken during the visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Ankara Istanbul November Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Health secretary meets YNA

Health secretary meets YNA

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical ..

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical, cultural affinities: Hina Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI prays court to hearing its appeal on daily bas ..

PTI prays court to hearing its appeal on daily basis

4 minutes ago
 Hailey College awards degrees to 240 students

Hailey College awards degrees to 240 students

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs ..

National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of PPP on party's 55th foundat ..

4 minutes ago
 Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uni ..

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uniper, Damage Claims Illegal - S ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.