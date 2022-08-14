75th Independence Day celebrated in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, several events regarding were organized all across the district, including a programme organised by Social Welfare Special Education Center, Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat participated in the event as chief guest where special children presented songs, speeches and tableaus.

The DC interacted with the children and participants and emphasized that "special children are our valuable asset and that their better education is among our priorities." District Officer Social Welfare Malik Rasheed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, former Director Hayatabad Medical Complex Social Welfare Qasmat Khan, Regional sports Manager Special Olympics Pakistan Muhammad Saleem and other officers also participated.

A function was also held at the Presbyterian Church Abbottabad to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. DC Marwat attended the function and cut the 75th birthday cake along with the Christian community.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem was also present on the occasion and supervised all matters, songs, speeches, and skits presented by the children.

The DC congratulated the Christian community for holding a fabulous function on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence and reiterated that providing all facilities to them was the first priority of the district administration and in this regard, all possible measures were being taken.

A large number of people from all walks of life, and children and youngsters of the Christian community participated in the event.