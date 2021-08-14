75th Independence Day celebrated in Karachi with great joy

Like elsewhere in the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the metropolis with great joy, devotion, respect and traditional manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the metropolis with great joy, devotion, respect and traditional manner.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the development, stability and prosperity of the country.

The change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where cadets of Pakistan Naval academy took over the duties of honorary guards at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmi laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid and offered fateha.

In addition, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Independence Day, laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

Earlier, the Governor and CM Sindh hoisted flag in the premises of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The Governor and Chief Minister Sindh went to the flag post with a smartly turned contingent.

A two minute silence was observed at the flag post and 21-gun salute was presented in the provincial capital "Karachi".

The Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh also recorded their impressions in the visitors' book.

Like all over the country, all government and non-government buildings in the largest city of Pakistsn are illuminated with colorful lights. Special events were organized at government and private levels.

National flags were hoisted at all government institutions, large buildings and important places and everyone continued to express their love for the beloved homeland in their own way.

Special broadcasts and programs were aired on all television channels, including ptv, in which the topics of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and stability of Pakistan were discussed.

Special editions were published in national newspapers in which tributes were paid to the leaders of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.