75th Independence Day celebrated in Larkana division

Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day was also celebrated on Saturday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division with great zeal, enthusiasm, national spirit and renewed pledge to safeguard the freedom

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day was also celebrated on Saturday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division with great zeal, enthusiasm, national spirit and renewed pledge to safeguard the freedom.

All the Talukas and sub-divisional headquarters of the five districts including district headquarter city of Larkana were decorated with printed Pakistan flags and other multi-coloured buntings with a number of national slogans inscribed on them.

The day was begun with special prayers in all the places of worships in the districts for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and well-being pf people. Prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings besides hoisting of national flags on public and private buildings throughout the five districts of the Division.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the district headquarters and the hoisting of the national flag was performed by the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Chairmen of Municipal Committees.

In Larkana, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal stadium Larkana in which hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life including students, young boys and girls, citizens, district officers participated and expressed their love for the nation's independence.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio and Former Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Khair Muhammad Shaikh jointly performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana took salute of the march past by the smartly dressed contingent of Larkana Police, Boy Scouts and Students of Various Schools.

The Girls and Boys students of various local schools of Larkana city presented colourful programme including Tableaus and folk dances on folk and national songs that were watched and admired by a large number of people.

Besides, the various Primary and secondary schools also held various programmes separately.

Qirat, Naat, National Songs, Quiz and Speech Competitions were Held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana and Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, which was participated by the large number of students, parents and citizens.

Meanwhile, the second function was jointly organized by District Girls Guide Association Larkana and District education Officer, Larkana at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Larkana where Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Larkana was the chief guest, on the occasion National Songs, Folk songs and Tableaus presented by the girls students of various High Schools.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and Former Mayor LMC planted saplings of Neem tree in the stadium. They appealed the people of the district to plant more and more trees in their areas during the current season.

Sweets and gifts were distributed among the inmates of District Jail Larkana and special jail for women Larkana.

Similarly, DC Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospitals Larkana and other officials visited various hospitals of the city and inquired about their health of the patients and distributed fruit and gifts among them.

The DC also visited the Durul-Aman Larkana and distributed gifts among the inmates of Dar-ul-Aman. Cooked food and fruit were also distributed among the hospital patients, orphans, prisoners in Central Jail Larkana and special women jail Larkana and also among under trails in police and judicial lock-ups.

Various games and sports were played at different venues of Larkana district in connection of Independence Day celebrations.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and Sachal FM 101 broadcasted special programmes and highlighted the importance of the Day.

All the major public and private buildings were also illuminated on the occasion.