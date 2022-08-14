UrduPoint.com

75th Independence Day Celebrated In Naushehroferoze

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022

75th Independence day celebrated in Naushehroferoze

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, 75th Independence day of Pakistan was celebrated in Naushehroferoze on Sunday with National zeal and fervour.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the main event was held in the Deputy Commissioner Office. DC Muhammad Tashfeen Alam hoisted national flag and presented salute.

Scouts and Police contingents also presented a salute to the National flag and sung the National anthem.

Deputy Commissioner and other officers also participated in the plantation drive by planting a sapling.

District Health officer Dr.

Asadullah Kalhoro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Mehdi Maloof, ADC-2 Syed Ammar Hussain, Secretary District Boys association Imam Bux Nagor,officers of various departments, employees, citizens and journalists also attended the ceremony.

Later, a meeting was also held in the committee room of the DC office in accordance with Independence day in which students of different educational institutions delivered speeches and presented tableaus.

Addressing the meeting DC said that we should value our freedom and the struggle of our forefathers who gave supreme sacrifices for the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

