UrduPoint.com

75th Independence Day Celebrated In Tribal District Mohmand

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

75th Independence Day celebrated in tribal district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Diamond Jubilee/75th Independence Day of Islamic Republic Pakistan was celebrated in the tribal district Mohmand with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand, Arifullah Awan hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held in Captain Roohullah Shaheed Stadium to mark the Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations.

Commandant Mohmad Riffles, Mir Kamran Mengal was chief guest on the occasion, Besides, MPA Nisar Mohmand, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Sahibzada, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Mohsin Habib, Qaiser Khan and other government officials attended the ceremony at large.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour on the occasion.

Security forces also celebrated the Independence Day in the bordering areas and distributed sweets among the people.

Despite scorching heat thousands of people participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

Trophies and prizes were also distributed among those who shown best performance in various competitions. A motorcycle rally was also taken out in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arifullah Awan and DPO Sajjad Sahibzada also visited Mohmand Press Club and discussed problems faced by the journalists.

On this occasion, president, Mohmand Press Club presented traditional turban to the Deputy Commissioner and highlighted the problems faced by journalists before him.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the resolution of their problems on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police Martyrs Shaheed Independence Sunday Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.