75th Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Hyderabad on Sunday with national zeal and enthusiasm.

On the occasion of the country's Diamond Jubilee Independence Day, a main ceremony was organized at the HDA Secretariat in which Commissioner Nadeerm ur Rehman Memon, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers started the celebrations by hoisting the national flag.

The Commissioner and DIG while addressing the function paid tribute to our elders for the sacrifices rendered by them to achieve a free homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

On this occasion, national songs and tableaus were also presented by the students of different schools holding pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes along with national flags.

Commissioner, DIG, Deputy Commissioner and SSP also hoisted the national flag and later planted saplings in the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, flag hoisting ceremonies were also organized at different universities of Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts which were participated by the Vice Chancellors, Deans, Chairpersons and faculty members as guests of honor.