75th Independence Day celebrated with zeal, fervour in GB

Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervour

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervour.

The day was marked with colourful ceremonies and mega events, highlighting the struggle of 'GBians' for independence. The grand event of the day was a parade held here to pay tribute to the heroes of the freedom struggle.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid attended the occasion as chief guest.

Force Commander Norther Areas Major General Kashif Khalil, ministers of GB assembly, civil and military officials, and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

While addressing the parade, CM GB said even after the war of independence, the people of GB successfully defended the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan in wars of 1965, 71 and of Kargil.

He further added that people of GB always played the front line role in strengthening Pakistan and bringing stability in the area.

Contingents of Pak Army, NLI, GB Scouts, GB Police, Punjab Rangers, SCO, Cadet college Gilgit and Skardu and APS girls students participated in the independence day parade.

Apart from them, students of different schools and colleges from all over GB presented local cultural dance and tableaus, whereas floats of all districts of GB were also part of the ceremony.