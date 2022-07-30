75th Independence Day celebration held at Scouts Public School

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, a simple but impressive ceremony was held at Scouts Public School Minawar Garrison

Director General (DG) Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Brig Zia-ur-Rehman and Begum Brig Zia-ur-Rehman were the chief guests of the event.

Students presented national songs and historical skits highlighting the culture of Pakistan. They expressed their immense love for the country and pledged to play active role for bringing prosperity and development.

Principal Scouts Public School thanked Brig Zia-ur-Rehman for providing all-out facilities to make it the best school in Gilgit-Baltistan.

DG Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Brig Zia-ur-Rehman during annual prize distribution ceremony distributed prizes among the students who secured prominent positions.

Addressing the ceremony, Brig Zia-ur-Rehman appreciated the wonderful work of teachers and students and said that love for the country and hard work are key to success, progress and prosperity of the country.

The ceremony culminated with national anthem.