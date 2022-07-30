UrduPoint.com

75th Independence Day Celebration Held At Scouts Public School

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 07:47 PM

75th Independence Day celebration held at Scouts Public School

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, a simple but impressive ceremony was held at Scouts Public School Minawar Garrison

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, a simple but impressive ceremony was held at Scouts Public School Minawar Garrison.

Director General (DG) Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Brig Zia-ur-Rehman and Begum Brig Zia-ur-Rehman were the chief guests of the event.

Students presented national songs and historical skits highlighting the culture of Pakistan. They expressed their immense love for the country and pledged to play active role for bringing prosperity and development.

Principal Scouts Public School thanked Brig Zia-ur-Rehman for providing all-out facilities to make it the best school in Gilgit-Baltistan.

DG Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Brig Zia-ur-Rehman during annual prize distribution ceremony distributed prizes among the students who secured prominent positions.

Addressing the ceremony, Brig Zia-ur-Rehman appreciated the wonderful work of teachers and students and said that love for the country and hard work are key to success, progress and prosperity of the country.

The ceremony culminated with national anthem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Independence Event Best Love

Recent Stories

MPA Qalandar inaugurates Service Delivery Center

MPA Qalandar inaugurates Service Delivery Center

1 minute ago
 1430 families affected; 4 dead, 10 injured in rain ..

1430 families affected; 4 dead, 10 injured in rain hit areas of Kohlu: DC Qurban ..

1 minute ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various par ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 RWMC completes cleanliness arrangements for Muharr ..

RWMC completes cleanliness arrangements for Muharram processions

1 minute ago
 IK 'abettor' in $250 mln money-laundering case; 'g ..

IK 'abettor' in $250 mln money-laundering case; 'guarantor' of Arif Naqvi: says ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM announces relief package for flood affectees ..

KP CM announces relief package for flood affectees of Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.