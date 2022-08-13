UrduPoint.com

75th Independence Day: PIA Announces 14% Discount On Domestic Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced a 14 per cent discount on all domestic flights in line with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the country's Independence Day.

"The national flag carrier offers 14% discount on domestic travel on 14th August - the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan announced in a brief press statement here.

He said the discount was a gift from the PIA to the compatriots on the occasion of independence day, being commemorated across the country with great national zeal and fervour.

