75th Independence Day to be celebrated on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day) would be celebrated throughout Faisalabad division here on Sunday (August 14, 2022) with full national enthusiasm and zeal.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that the day would start with special prayers almost in all mosques of the division for national solidarity, peace and sovereignty.

He said that the divisional and district administrations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in a most befitting manner.

The main flag hoisting ceremony in Faisalabad would be held at Commissioner Complex where Provincial Minister for Communication Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi and Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar along with Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain and other officers would unfurl the national flag at 9am.

Officers of district administration, police, civil defense, rescue and other departments would also be present.

Earlier, a siren would be blown at 8:58 pm and a minute silence would be observed to start Independence Day activities.

The active contingent of police, rescue and civil defense would present march-past and salute the national flag while Deputy Commissioner Imran Mehmood Sheikh would also hoist national flag in his office ground to mark the day.

The similar functions would also be held in other districts of the divisions including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot where officers of local administration would hoist national flags and recite the national anthem to start activities of Independence Day, he added.

Social, political, religious and trader organisations have arranged various programmes in connection with the Jashan-e-Azadi.

The police department had finalised a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security and traffic management on the day.

Special teams had been constituted to patrol in the city and take prompt action against law violators includingwheelie doers, driving motorcycles without silencers and rash and underage driving, said spokesperson for police department.